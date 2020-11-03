Unlawful assembly declared after PSU police office broken into

At least two arrests were made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few protesters broke into the Portland State University Police offices during a direct action march Monday night on the eve of the 2020 election, resulting in an unlawful assembly declaration by a unified law enforcement command announced by the Oregon governor earlier in the day.

Around 9 p.m., dozens of demonstrators had gathered at Director’s Park and from there, marched to the Portland State Campus Police Building while chanting Jason Washington—the name of a man who was shot and killed by campus police in 2018. Then people broke in.

Protesters quickly moved on from the area. Portland police were not far behind and minutes later declared an unlawful assembly.

A nearby Starbucks was also broken into. Windows were shattered, and authorities said that some individuals “poured flammable liquid inside the business.”

The sheriff’s office reported via Twitter that at least two arrests were made.

…Individuals smashed windows and poured flammable liquid inside the business. Officers interrupted a potential arson. This gathering is still declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity occurring. Disperse to the south and west. pic.twitter.com/NSsjOETtbZ — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a unified command between Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau to respond to Portland area unrest.

