Unlawful assembly declared outside Portland ICE building, 4 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were arrested and another was cited as a protest outside Portland’s ICE building devolved into an unlawful gathering on Tuesday night.

After first gathering in Elizabeth Caruthers Park on South Moody Avenue, the group marched to the ICE building on South Macadam Avenue. Within minutes of arriving, protesters began blocking traffic on South Bancroft Street and some were seen shining lights into the eyes of the Federal Protection Officers who were standing outside the building.

The Portland Police Bureau says just before 11 p.m., someone in the group threw some sort of incendiary device on the roof. Portland police attempted to clear the crowd as several members of the group threw rocks at officers. As the criminal activity continued, the federal officers emerged from the building’s entrance to assist in dispersing the crowd.

The group initially moved back toward Elizabeth Caruthers Park, only to return to the ICE building within half an hour. The crowd reassembled and began to block traffic once again.

By 11:20 p.m., authorities declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.

Police gave warnings that “failure to leave will subject them to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions including but not limited to tear gas and impact weapons.” Yet, the crowd refused to budge and protesters held their ground.

Police then rushed the crowd in another attempt to disperse the gathering. Officers made several arrests while being struck by rocks thrown by protesters. After making the arrests, the police disengaged.

Once arrests were made, the crowd began to dissipate. A small group later returned to the ICE building, but the group was fully cleared by 1 a.m.

By the end of the night, four total arrests were made while one person was cited. Arrest information can be found at the bottom of this article.

One thing we haven’t seen at recent protests: tear gas. The PPB said their officers did not use any tear gas overnight. However, videos posted to social media show federal officers throwing sparking canisters into the streets — and thick gas and smoke filling the area.

Multiple explosions and fires started by the federal agents from their munitions.



Portland streets are filled with Teargas once again. #blacklivesmatter #ICE #AbolishICE #portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/gupHNz2Yh9 — Garrison Davis (@hungrybowtie) October 7, 2020

The federal officers also arrested a group of young protesters who were laying down on the sidewalk as part of their demonstration. The feds are seen rushing at them, pulling their arms and legs while they lay on the ground.

The young protesters get brutally arrested. It's hard to watch pic.twitter.com/sjOEUdmVgr — Laura Jedeed (Misanthrophile) (@1misanthrophile) October 7, 2020

Federal officials have not sent out information about Tuesday night’s actions. We’ve reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Arrests made overnight

Forster, Zachary, 24-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

Lopez, Sean, 25-year-old, Portland, Oregon, Disorderly Conduct II

Rider, Skyler, 18-year-old, Portland, Oregon, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct

Massagli, Camillo, 26-year-old, Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

Cited for a violation