Vandals expected to gather again in downtown Portland

Protesters gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland on the night Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd, April 20, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As downtown business owners fume and as city leaders say their tactics are evolving, another direct action protest is expected near the Justice Center in Portland again Wednesday night.

The same organizers behind Tuesday’s mayhem in a small portion of downtown want more of the same beginning at 7 p.m.

Mayor Ted Wheeler extended Portland’s Emergency Declaration for another 24 hours following Tuesday night’s unlawful assembly.

“The police are doing everything they can to unmask, identify and hold accountable those who are hell bent on breaking and burning things. That’s why you are seeing more targeted arrests,” Wheeler’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mayor said they “will continue with those tactics and with ongoing collaboration with state and federal authorities.”

Acting PPB Chief Chris Davis said personnel will work extended shifts on Wednesday. And he addressed an assault captured on video.

“Last night an assault on one of our sergeants was reprehensible,” Davis said in a statement. “We ask for those who want to demonstrate to do so peacefully — breaking windows, lighting fires and assaulting others does not further any racial justice movement.”

At its peak Tuesday night, police estimated there were about 150 people who blocked roads in the area of the Hatfield Courthouse in the latest demonstration by anti-police protesters.

Police arrested two people after a large group marched through the streets and smashed windows of businesses — including multiple Starbucks locations.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.