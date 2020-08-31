Victim in deadly protest shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau have identified the man killed Saturday night following violent clashing between a pro-Trump rally and counter-demonstrators.

The man’s identity was confirmed as Aaron J. Danielson of Portland by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday. According to officials, the manner in which Danielson, 39, died was homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Saturday, KOIN 6 News crews witnessed two men yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. The crews heard shots fired, then a wounded man, later identified as Danielson, was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running.

Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died. According to the Associated Press, Danielson was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

In the two hours following the shooting, protesters gathered downtown and there was sporadic fighting and vandalism, police said. Some gave speeches in Lownsdale Square Park before the protest petered out.

PPB said it is still actively searching for the shooter who gunned down Danielson. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457 or Sergeant Joe Santos 503-823-0406.