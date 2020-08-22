Videos: ‘Patriot’ rally, counter-protest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-demonstrators filed in front of the Justice Center in downtown Portland Saturday.
A rally, organized by members of right-wing groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, was met by counter-protesters around 12:15 pm.
These are just some of the sights and sounds of the events of the day. (This story will be updated with more videos)
