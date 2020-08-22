Videos: ‘Patriot’ rally, counter-protest in Portland

2020 Protests

Events of August 22, 2020 at the Justice Center

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A large crowd of ‘patriot’ ralliers and counter-protesters faced off at the Justice Center in downtown Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-demonstrators filed in front of the Justice Center in downtown Portland Saturday.

A rally, organized by members of right-wing groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, was met by counter-protesters around 12:15 pm.

These are just some of the sights and sounds of the events of the day. (This story will be updated with more videos)

