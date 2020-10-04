Vigil and candlelit march for ICE detainees planned for downtown

People gather in Fields Park for an “Unite the Community” event held by The People vs. ICE coalition. July 4, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vigil and candlelit march for detainees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planned for downtown Portland Friday evening.

According to a post shared on Twitter by Safe PDX, a self-described abolitionist collective, the event begins at 7:30 p.m. at 2 SW Naito Pkwy, near Burnside Bridge. Participants are encouraged to bring candles, bears and flowers to leave. According to the Twitter post, it was organized by The People Vs. ICE, a coalition lead by Latinx community members advocating for institutional reform and educating the public.

Other events related to Black Lives Matter were also scheduled for Saturday, according to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events.

Earlier Saturday, a “March for Black Education” was planned from 1 p.m.to 5p.m. and put on by the Black youth-led group Fridays 4 Freedom. It was scheduled to take place at the Portland Public Schools District Building at 501 N Dixon Street and promoted wheatpasting and poster making as planned activities.

A “Center Black Voices March” was also scheduled to take place at Lake Oswego’s Rossman Park with the meet up time listed as 2 p.m. and march time for 3 p.m.

On Friday evening a direct action march from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building took place and four arrests were made from what Portland Police Bureau described as a “hostile crowd” of about 100. The flyer for the event called for “total abolition” of cops and prisons, but it was not specifically labeled as a Black Lives Matter event.

Safe PDX, the twitter account which often shares information about upcoming marches and direct actions, posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon that the group would be dialing back how many direct actions they help to organize every week.

“We are a small group and can not realistically organize 7 days a week, even though we wish we could,” the statement read. “We will continue facilitating actions throughout the week when we can and help when a Black organizer requests support with an event.”

Though Portland saw over 100 consecutive nights of protests over the summer, some of which ended with clashes between demonstrators and police, the nightly protests have become more intermittent since historic wildfires swept Oregon and poor air quality in the Rose City put a damper on activities in early September.