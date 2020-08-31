What we know about the 29 arrests from night 94

Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Sunday's demonstrations ended with the most single-night arrests by PPB in two months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday night’s crackdown by Portland police officers yielded the most arrests at the nightly demonstrations since late June.

Police arrested 27 adults and two juveniles after authorities said people threw projectiles at officers and the Penumbra Kelly building on East Burnside Street. Police warned of arrests and the use of crowd control agents starting around 10 p.m. Sunday, then declared an unlawful assembly around 10:40 p.m. and ordered people to leave the area. Few complied, according to police, so officers started making arrests a short time later.

Sunday’s arrest total of 29 is tied for the third most arrests in one night since the protests started May 29.

May 30 saw 57 arrests, June 6 had 50 and June 30 also had 29.

Police estimated the original crowd size to be around 150 people. That would mean they arrested 19% of those in attendance at Sunday evening’s demonstrations.

The ages of those arrested ranged from 15 to 49 with an average age of 27.8 years.

The most common charge was interfering with a peace officer (22), followed by disorderly conduct II (20). Both of those charges are ones the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has said it won’t prosecute.

One person, 27-year-old John Dixon of Portland, faces a charge of assaulting a police officer. The DA’s office has previously said that charge will be subjected to the highest level of scrutiny.

At least four of the people arrested Sunday night have been detained following previous protests; 26-year-old Samuel Saxton of Newberg was arrested within the last week. Portland police have arrested Kristopher Donnelly at least four times since the demonstrations started. He was arrested Sunday night on charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, resisting arrest, and a federal warrant.

Police arrested Kristopher Donnelly Aug. 30, 2020 on charges of Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, and a federal arrest warrant. This is his fourth arrest in connection with nightly demonstrations in Portland (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office).

John Dixon was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 on charges of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Escape in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Interfering with a Peace Officer (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Linden Klawitter was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Milton Waldrop was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Moriah Greathouse was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Patti Lebouef was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Riley Winegarden was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel Saxton was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Tazi Cooper-Cobert was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Wolfgang Taylor was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Alexander Wilson was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Sanchez was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Carly Ballard was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Carson Lafond was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles McIntyre was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Chloe Bernard was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Cody McCracken was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Dana Early was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Ellayna Morris was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Fnu Solo was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Dillan Grantham was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Isaac Schott was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 on charges of interfering with a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Jackie Welburn was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

John Chierichetti was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Katherine Sherman was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Katrina Walker was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Kendall Womack was arrested Aug. 30, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The overwhelming majority of the people arrested Sunday night are from Portland. Three people were listed as having unknown residences, and one resident was arrested for each of the following cities: Salem, Newberg, Medford, Kelso, and Mammoth Lake, Calif.

Most arrestees had been released without bail by mid-day Monday.