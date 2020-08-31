What we know about the 29 arrests from night 94

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday night’s crackdown by Portland police officers yielded the most arrests at the nightly demonstrations since late June.
Police arrested 27 adults and two juveniles after authorities said people threw projectiles at officers and the Penumbra Kelly building on East Burnside Street. Police warned of arrests and the use of crowd control agents starting around 10 p.m. Sunday, then declared an unlawful assembly around 10:40 p.m. and ordered people to leave the area. Few complied, according to police, so officers started making arrests a short time later.
Sunday’s arrest total of 29 is tied for the third most arrests in one night since the protests started May 29.
May 30 saw 57 arrests, June 6 had 50 and June 30 also had 29.
Police estimated the original crowd size to be around 150 people. That would mean they arrested 19% of those in attendance at Sunday evening’s demonstrations.
The ages of those arrested ranged from 15 to 49 with an average age of 27.8 years.
The most common charge was interfering with a peace officer (22), followed by disorderly conduct II (20). Both of those charges are ones the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has said it won’t prosecute.
One person, 27-year-old John Dixon of Portland, faces a charge of assaulting a police officer. The DA’s office has previously said that charge will be subjected to the highest level of scrutiny.
At least four of the people arrested Sunday night have been detained following previous protests; 26-year-old Samuel Saxton of Newberg was arrested within the last week. Portland police have arrested Kristopher Donnelly at least four times since the demonstrations started. He was arrested Sunday night on charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, resisting arrest, and a federal warrant.
The overwhelming majority of the people arrested Sunday night are from Portland. Three people were listed as having unknown residences, and one resident was arrested for each of the following cities: Salem, Newberg, Medford, Kelso, and Mammoth Lake, Calif.
Most arrestees had been released without bail by mid-day Monday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.