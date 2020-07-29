Wheeler in ‘fruitful’ talks over fed presence in Portland

Says he expects an announcement to come shortly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler confirmed his office is in talks with federal officials about the tense situation in downtown Portland.

Mayor Wheeler said he cannot reveal much about what he’s been discussing — but he did suggest we could know soon. This comes after reports of Governor Kate Brown speaking with federal officials as well.

According to the Associated Press, the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents sent to quell two months of chaotic protests in Portland if the state stepped up its own enforcement, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

The White House official stressed the talks are in the early stages and no agreement has been reached, but Mayor Wheeler suggested details on his talks about be released soon.

“There are conversations ongoing — frankly, they’ve been fruitful,” Wheeler said. “I can’t tell you the details, but I can tell you this: I expect there will be an announcement shortly. Portlanders don’t want to continue to stand there at that fence and fight federal officers each and every night.”

Wheeler added he agrees with the protesters’ complaints saying the officers’ actions are “unconstitutional.”

He says federal officials have only escalated the situation when what the city really needs is de-escalation.

Reports of these talks come just days after the U.S. Marshals Service and Department of Homeland Security were weighing whether to send in more agents. The marshals were taking steps to identify up to 100 additional personnel who could go in case they were needed to relieve or supplement the deputy marshals who work in Oregon, spokesman Drew Wade said.

Homeland Security was considering a similar measure with Customs and Border Protection agents, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The federal presence in the Rose City has further inflamed the protests, with crowds only growing larger as they continue into the second month of demonstrations.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets for a 61st straight night of protests against police, systemic racism, and other causes Tuesday evening amid reports that federal officers could soon leave the city if local authorities step up enforcement.

By late Tuesday night, at least 1,000 people had gathered near the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse and Justice Center. Federal officers issued at least 10 verbal warnings to protesters to stop tampering with the fence and to stop lighting fireworks. One man protesting inside the fenced area held a single flower, and was still there after federal officers emerged from the courthouse for the first time that evening with pepper balls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.