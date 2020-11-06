Wheeler: Attack on Commissioner Ryan’s home ‘reprehensible’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s house was targeted by demonstrators for the fourth time this week Thursday. The following morning, local leaders began expressing their frustration by condemning the violence.

“Last night’s criminal destruction and attack on Commissioner Ryan’s home are reprehensible,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a release Friday, “Violence, criminal destruction and intimidation are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those responsible must be found, investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I condemn anyone who uses violence to attempt to silence the voices of others.”

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty also condoned the violence.

“Last night a group of people vandalized Commissioner Ryan’s home following a tense city council hearing on the city’s budget,” said Hardesty. “I want to be clear: we can disagree and be upset over these issues, but I do not condone what took place at the Commissioner’s home last night and those who engaged in the acts need to be held responsible. Fighting for systemic change is messy and complicated, but what shouldn’t be complicated is recognizing when lines have been crossed, and that’s what happened last night.”

Members of the group under investigation from the incident threw burning flares and paint-filled balloons, causing damage to Ryan’s property, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Two arrested were made before the group moved from the area.

According to investigators, Ryan’s residence was targeted because he was one of the City Council members to vote against cutting $18 million from PPB’s budget. If passed, the $18 million taken from PPB would be used for outdoor homeless shelters and other housing and food programs.

“As we heard from the police chief and the budget office, the $18 million proposal is a threat to our current public safety,” Ryan said of the proposed cuts.

Ryan was not on the council when that first round of cuts was made. He defeated former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta in an Aug. 11 special election. Smith called for cutting the police bureau budget by $50 million during the campaign.