Wheeler, Lovell to address deadly shooting

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler during a virtual press conference about the ongoing tensions in the city, July 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s mayor and police chief plan to address the deadly shooting that occurred Saturday at dueling demonstrations in downtown Portland.

One person died Saturday night after groups of pro-Trump protesters and counterdemonstrators clashed near SW 3rd and Alder, one witness told KOIN 6 News.

KOIN 6 News saw two men yelling and having an altercation near around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. KOIN 6 News heard shots fired and saw the wounded man lying on the ground.

Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died. According to the Associated Press, the shooting victim was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland over the years.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell plan to address the killing in a press conference. It is slated to start at noon Sunday. KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.