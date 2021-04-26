Wheeler allows State of Emergency to expire

Wheeler first declared the State of Emergency last Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly a weeklong State of Emergency in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler is letting the declaration expire on Monday.

Wheeler’s office announced he will allow the State of Emergency to end at 12 p.m. The office also said the mayor reserves the right to reinstate it should the conditions warrant it.

Wheeler first declared a State of Emergency to open resources moments before the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was read on Tuesday. Wheeler said Oregon State Police were made available to assist the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office during the State of Emergencies.

The mayor then extended the State of Emergency on Wednesday and again on Friday afternoon after destructive riots in the city.

“We must stand together as a community against this ongoing criminal intimidation and violence,” he said.

Wheeler urged the community to come together to help stop the violence.

“I’ve met with District Attorney, US Attorney, Sheriff and others who all agree they too will take actions to hold law violators accountable,” he said. “Our job is to unmask them, arrest them and prosecute them.”

He encouraged community members to call the police if they have license plate numbers or evidence about the people participating in the destruction.

“I want to personally thank neighbors, family and friends who have come forward with vital evidence. People know who these criminals are,” he said.

Despite his words on Friday afternoon, the destruction continued that night.

Around 75 people dressed in black marched from Couch Park through Northwest Portland Friday night smashing windows and vandalizing businesses during another “autonomous demonstration” march.

Two people were arrested in connection with the riot.