Woman ordered to repay $46K for Portland riot damage

Hannah Lilly pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and arson for her role in a September 2020 riot (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been ordered to perform community service and repay $46,000 in restitution for her role in a riot that damaged the Multnomah County Justice Center in September.

Hannah Lilly, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of first degree criminal mischief and one count of first degree arson in connection with the events on September 23, 2020, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Lilly admitted to aiding and abetting 21-year-old Cyan Bass, who is accused of setting fire to the Justice Center, the DA’s office said. Sentencing for Lilly’s arson charge has not been completed yet.

For the criminal mischief conviction, Lilly received a year and a half of probation, was ordered to perform 120 hours of community service, and must pay $46,000 in restitution to Multnomah County. While on probation, Lilly is prohibited from “attending any demonstration that is declared an unlawful assembly or riot,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

Bass is still facing both federal and local charges. He has pleaded not guilty.