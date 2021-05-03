Woman sues feds for injuring her eye during Portland protest

Federal officers launch tear gas at a group of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A lawsuit claims that Angeline Mead was shot in the eye by a high-velocity projectile at close range by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland last summer. (Courtesy)

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who said she was shot in her eye by a high-velocity projectile at close range by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland last summer filed a civil lawsuit Monday against the federal government for Fourth Amendment and excessive force violation.

Angeline Mead is being represented by the Portland Lawyers for Black Lives Matter, according to court documents.

The complaint claims that Mead was with a small group of non-violent protesters who were dispersing after federal officers fired tear gas at protesters on July 26 around 1 a.m. An officer then “intentionally” aimed and shot her in the right eye with a high-velocity projectile from 20-30 feet away.

“(Mead) immediately felt terrified and had pain and bleeding around her right eye,” the complaint states. (Mead) had to remove her swim goggles and was exposed to tear gas in both eyes which caused blurry vision in both of her eyes. (Mead) immediately lost all vision in her right eye and had

thought she has lost her eye.”

Gabriel Chase, one of the attorney representing Mead said there was “no lawful purpose” for aiming a projectile at Mead’s face as she was not posing any threat or violence.

“This case is part of the larger picture of the federal government’s deliberate pattern of using force with the purpose to maim and punish – and thereby ‘quell’ protests. A deliberate pattern and practice of cruelty,” he said.

Mead’s case is a part of a series of cases being filed by the group of attorneys, attemping to hold the former Trump administration accountable for alleged violations of Constitutional rights and injuries inflicted upon individuals peacefully exercising their freedom of assembly and expression.

“Angie was clearly targeted with the intent of inflicting serious bodily harm,” said attorney Christopher Larsen. “We have to hold these agents accountable for intentionally using weapons and force prohibited in their training against non-threatening civilians. We’re in it for the long-haul and we won’t give up.”