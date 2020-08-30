Yamhill County citizens and leaders ‘adopt a cop’

"We are fortunate in McMinnville as we have a great group of officers serving our community"

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Yamhill County officials and citizens rallied in support of police Saturday afternoon, even “adopting” their own officers from the McMinnville Police Department.

The Back the Blue Rally started with a short march, then speeches near Civic Plaza in McMinnville.

Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett praised attendees for showing up, but asked them to take it a step further and “adopt a cop.”

“Maybe at the beginning of your day if you want to start out with a prayer for the safety of that particular officer and their family and remember them in perhaps a gift card or just a message once a month or once a week or whatever you can do,” Starrett said before reading the name of each officer in the McMinnville Police Department auction style.

Local leaders including McMinnville’s mayor and Yamhill County Commissioner-elect Lindsay Berschauer, as well as regular citizens all adopted their own officers.

“When I say I ‘Back the Blue,’ I back the 99.9% plus that are good, honorable men and women that chose … to protect us,” McMinnville City Council candidate Chris Chenoweth told the crowd after all the officers had been claimed. “We are fortunate in McMinnville as we have a great group of officers serving our community, and I support them wholeheartedly.”

Chenoweth believes the phrase “defund the police” has been unnecessarily divisive, making it difficult to address real problems and achieve justice.

He added that agencies with large budgets might be able to re-allocate some of their funds to address social issues that police are typically left to deal with.

“‘Defund’ automatically creates division,” he told KOIN 6 News. “What they really meant was ‘re-purpose.'”

Back the Blue rallies have popped up all over Portland and surrounding areas, pushing back on the nightly demonstrations against police that have gone on for the past three months in Oregon’s largest city.