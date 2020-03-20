Providence giving $500K to help COVID-19 response

RENTON, Wash. (KOIN) — Providence, a national non-profit health organization, is contributing $500,000 to partnering non-profits to help them in their efforts to curb COVID-19.

“The health and safety of everyone, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, is an essential part of our COVID-19 response,” Providence St. Joseph Health CEO and President Rod Hochman, M.D., said.

A portion of the donation will be released in the near term to support partners meeting human needs on the front lines in communities heavily impacted by the virus. In the long term, another portion of the donation will be used to address the economic challenges facing marginalized populations impacted by COVID-19.

Providence St. Joseph Health is also hosting an online fundraising effort that individuals can contribute to, which has garnered over half of its $1 million goal so far. That effort will also support COVID-19 response, such as caring for vulnerable populations, research efforts, and support for caregivers within the various facilities of its organization, Providence St. Joseph Health Executive Vice President Joel Gilbertson told KOIN 6 News.

“The challenges being faced is immense, associated with the COVID 19 spread. We as a system are working hard to make sure that we can meet needs,” Gilbertson said. “We are inviting the community and donors to fund ongoing community needs to make sure every caregiver at the front line level has the personal protective equipment they need.”

Providence operates 51 hospitals across seven states, including Washington and Oregon.

More than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the United States, resulting in at least 150 deaths. In Oregon alone, there have been 89 COVID-19 cases and three reported deaths. In Washington state, which has been one of the hardest-hit states so far in the global pandemic, more than 1,300 positive cases and 74 deaths have been reported.