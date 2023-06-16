File photo of nurses picketing outside Providence in Oregon City, May 11, 2022 (ONA)

ONA says 1,800 Oregon nurses are expected to go on strike at 3 Providence locations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Providence Portland may look a bit different starting Monday as nurses circle the hospital with picket signs for five days.

According to the Oregon Nurses Association, 1,800 Oregon nurses are expected to go on strike out of Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Home Health and Hospice.

Providence leaders tell KOIN 6 the hospital will remain open and staffed while they reassign other employees and bring in traveling nurses, but those going on strike say there will still be a noticeable difference.

The two sides have been negotiating a new contract for months. The main issues include pay and working conditions – such as relief workers for when nurses go on a break so that nurses will no longer have to double up their patient load.

“How do we retain staff and how do we recruit staff? Because our nurses are leaving going elsewhere and say ‘Don’t go there,’” said ER nurse Richard Botterill. “We’re missing a decent health care package. We’re missing decent time off and sick time.”

Providence administrators told KOIN 6 they have offered double-digit wage hikes to Providence Portland nurses as well as other incentives.

Earlier this week, they said the strike will likely affect operations. However, administrators say Providence will not negotiate while the strike is underway.

