Woman’s body found in NW Portland needs identification

Body was discovered last November in an area known for homeless encampments

(Sketch and images provided by Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office 1/21/20)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a woman found deceased in a wooded area in Portland’s Northwest Industrial District.

The body was discovered last November near NW St. Helens Road and NW 44th Ave, an area well-known for homeless encampments.

The woman was white, with wavy or curly hair, aged between 30 and 50. She was between five and five-and-a-half feet tall. At the time of the discovery, the woman was clothed in a small red Nike DriFit t-shirt, with the word “ELITE” printed on the front, and a medium blue Ralph Lauren Active fleece jacket with black trim.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Medical Examiner at 971-673-8220.

