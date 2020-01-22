Woman’s body found in NW Portland needs identification

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a woman found deceased in a wooded area in Portland’s Northwest Industrial District.
The body was discovered last November near NW St. Helens Road and NW 44th Ave, an area well-known for homeless encampments.
The woman was white, with wavy or curly hair, aged between 30 and 50. She was between five and five-and-a-half feet tall. At the time of the discovery, the woman was clothed in a small red Nike DriFit t-shirt, with the word “ELITE” printed on the front, and a medium blue Ralph Lauren Active fleece jacket with black trim.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Medical Examiner at 971-673-8220.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.