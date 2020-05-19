Portland man last seen May 8 in Subaru headed to Seal Rock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man from the Irvington neighborhood.
Thomas Beckett was last seen at his home on May 8. Detectives said the 53-year-old left his home in a 2000 Subaru Legacy with the Oregon license plate JAEQ. They believe he was headed to Seal Rock, Oregon.
Beckett is listed as 6-feet-2 and weighs about 225 pounds.
Anyone with information about Beckett’s whereabouts is asked to call PPB at 503-823-0833 or email Detective Eric McDaniel at eric.mcdaniel@portlandoregon.gov.
