Portland man last seen May 8 in Subaru headed to Seal Rock

Thomas Beckett was last seen May 8, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Thomas Beckett (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man from the Irvington neighborhood.

Thomas Beckett was last seen at his home on May 8. Detectives said the 53-year-old left his home in a 2000 Subaru Legacy with the Oregon license plate JAEQ. They believe he was headed to Seal Rock, Oregon.

Beckett is listed as 6-feet-2 and weighs about 225 pounds.

Anyone with information about Beckett’s whereabouts is asked to call PPB at 503-823-0833 or email Detective Eric McDaniel at eric.mcdaniel@portlandoregon.gov.

