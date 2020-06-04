Racist recording costs OSU Freshman spot on football team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Football has parted ways with a player who was recorded making racist comments.

Freshman Rocco Carley was a tight end for the Beavers. His bio on ESPN lists his birthplace as Mt. Angel, Ore.

A recording surfaced earlier in the evening of Carley using several racist slurs and offensive stereotypes.

In an apology posted on Twitter, Carley said the recording was from a group chat three years ago and doesn’t represent who he is. He went on to say, “I apologize, and I could not be more ashamed of my actions.”

In a statement, Beavers Head Coach Jonathan Smith said he talked to Athletics Director Scott Barnes and decided to dismiss Carley from the team. Smith said he was the one who informed Carley.

By late Wednesday night, his bio had already been pulled from the football program’s web page.

KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will have more on this story as it develops.