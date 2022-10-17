PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an especially rainy spring, Portland is in the midst of an unseasonably dry autumn. But cool, wet weather is on the way.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the Portland area could receive more than an inch of rain and some mountain snow at elevations above 5,000 feet this weekend.

“Our first significant snow of the season for the Cascades could come this weekend and early next week, if this forecast holds,” Bayern said.

Temperatures will also dip this week after the region experienced a wave of record highs and mild lows to start the fall season. Friday is forecasted for the upper 60s as rain clouds move into the area. Temperatures are expected to sink into the upper 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Weekend rain is in the forecast. | KOIN 6

“The last time we saw a 50-degree day was back in mid-May,” Bayern said. “The last 60-degree day was on June 13th.”

Portland also set a record this year for the longest stretch of days with a low of 50 degrees or warmer. The National Weather Service reports that the new record of 142 consecutive days was set on Oct. 11, eclipsing the previous record (2019) by one day.