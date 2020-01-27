Raw sewage overflows into Mill Creek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials in Salem say an overflow of raw sewage spilled into Mill Creek because of a clogged pipe.

The incident happened in Turner, Oregon which shares the same sewer network managed by the City of Salem. The Public Works Department blames a blockage of “flushable” wipes for the overflow.

Approximately 84 gallons of raw sewage were spilled at the site.

Signs have been posted at Cascades Gateway Park warning people to avoid contact with the water.

Any bacteria that entered the site should be flushed out of the water body in the next few days, according to officials.

If you see an overflowing manhole or wish to report a spill, please call the Public Works Department Dispatch Center at 503-588-6333.