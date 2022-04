The 29-page declaration gives background, information on an anonymous source and other details.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Court documents reveal an attempt from the federal government to seize two properties associated with an illegal marijuana grow operation in Southern Oregon.

A complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court in Eugene on April 12 against two properties in Douglas County — one in Myrtle Creek and another in Riddle. The 29-page declaration gives background, information on an anonymous source and other details.

You can find the document below.