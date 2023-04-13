Recalled LP-DUO plastic A/V cart, one of 325 models currently under recall by Luxor Workspaces (Courtesy of Luxor Workspaces)

(NEXSTAR) — About 84,700 audiovisual carts that have been sold at various retailers since at least the 1980s are being recalled by their maker, Luxor Workspaces. Three children died between 2006 and 2016 after the A/V carts carrying TVs tipped over and fell on them, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

Luxor Workspaces, based in Waukegan, Illinois, says the carts being recalled are three base models: WT42 “Tuffy” plastic carts; W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal carts; and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic carts.

Since these base models have many variations, there are at least 325 cart model numbers affected. For a complete list of all affected models and ways to identify them, visit USCPSC.

All facilities that may be using these carts are advised to stop using them immediately. In addition to the three child deaths, the cart is also known to have injured another child, according to the recall announcement.

Recalled W42ARE metal A/V cart (also sold as AVJ42 and SS-AVJ42) (Courtesy of Luxor Workspaces)

Recalled WT42 H. Wilson “Tuffy” plastic A/V cart (Courtesy of Luxor Workspaces)

Due to their intended usage, it’s possible the Luxor A/V carts could be present in schools, daycares, churches and other places where children may be present, according to the announcement.

Per the recall, the Luxor A/V carts have been sold since at least the early 1980s across several retailers for prices ranging between $125 and $250. The carts have been sold at Grainger, 123Stores and Amazon.

The company says about 1,650 A/V carts were sold in Canada, as well.

If you have any of the recalled items, you should request a free repair from Luxor by contacting the company at (800) 323-4656 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CT Mondays-Fridays. Consumers can also visit Luxor Workspaces’ recall page. Consumers can also report any injuries or incidents related to this recall at SaferProducts.gov.