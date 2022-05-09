PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recall has been issued by Olympia Meats for some of its deli products after pistachios — a known allergen to some — were not declared on the product label.

In a release on Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the ready-to-eat pork deli products are labeled as Mortadella Classica products but contain the Mortadella product with pistachios.

The 4-lbs vacuum-packed and sealed deli products were produced on Feb. 10 and Feb. 14 and were labeled “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS MORTADELLA CLASSICA WITH GARLIC & SPICES” with best-by dates of June 13, 2022 and July 14, 2022, and batch codes 0422 and 0402. Furthermore, about 862 pounds of the product were distributed to locations in Oregon, Washington and Maine.

The recall was classified as a “Class I – High Risk,” which according to the FSIS means there “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Federal regulators learned about the issue when Olympia Meats received a customer complaint about the product containing pistachios. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the products.

Anyone who has this product in their refrigerator is advised to throw it away or go to the place the deli product was purchased from.