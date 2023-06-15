PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April-like temperatures return to Portland next week as the final days of spring come to an end.

Afternoon highs could tie the current record for coldest daytime highs for June 19. The last time a temperature this cold was seen in Portland on the 19th was back in 1964.

Near record-breaking cold highs possible in Portland Monday, June 19, 2023

This cold weather stent comes as the northern hemisphere enters the summer solstice just two days after that potential record. This isn’t the coldest temperature Portland’s seen in the month of June. That record remains June 3, 2007, when the temperature only made it to 59-degrees.

This cool weather pattern comes as rain returns to the region. Thunderstorms are possible for the coast and valley as the Cascades prepare for low-elevation snow.

Lower snow elevations expected over Oregon and Washington’s Cascades this weekend and next week

Very little impacts are expected to be felt with this summer solstice snow over the mountains. Snow isn’t expected to fall below 4,5000 ft. Sunday through Monday.

This cooler weather pattern is short-lived. Temperatures will continue to build through the week as drier skies return to the region.