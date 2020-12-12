‘Red House’ family owns second Portland home, documents show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family at the center of the “Red House” protest in North Portland has a second home that has been paid for, court and real estate records show.

KOIN 6 News has learned the Kinney family has a home on the 2800 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue in the city’s Irvington neighborhood under the Kinney family trust. A foundation with the same name was listed as owning the property at the center of ongoing protests on North Mississippi Avenue.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the organization representing the family said there has been “misinformation” and they would be releasing a statement later, but did not indicate when the statement would be released.

Friday marked day four of barricades set up by demonstrators outside of the “Red House on Mississippi,” which had been owned by the Kinney family until their current housing trouble started at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, when their loan was transferred to another company after court records indicate the family missed 17 months of payments and were warned their North Mississippi house would be foreclosed.

In 2018, the family’s son, who goes by William X. Nietzche, filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to block the eviction of their home on the 4400 block of North Mississippi Avenue, which was denied by a judge.

In a dismissal, the judge wrote Nietzche, who is not a lawyer, filed suit against entities that do not exist, such as the “United States Corporation Company,” and that they “requested irrelevant, nonsensical and sometimes offensive information” from the financial institutions.

After the forced sale two years ago, the judge said the family tried to transfer the property to their son, who then served a quit claim deed on various state officials, including the governor and the archdiocese of Portland — and sent a copy to an agency in Sweden.