Regional COVID-19 updates: 1 death, 80 new cases

Coronavirus updates for Oregon and Southwest Washington

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 12, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 80 new cases

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Sunday one new death related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as 80 new cases across the state.

The death brings the Oregon’s coronavirus death toll to 52.

The victim, an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County, tested positive on March 25 and had underlying conditions.

New cases of COVID-19 were identified in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (13), Multnomah (31), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), and Washington (18).

