Regional COVID-19 updates: Brown sends ventilators to NY

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 4, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Brown sends 140 ventilators to New York

In an effort to help New York–the state with the most cases of coronavirus in the country–Oregon governor Kate Brown has ordered the delivery of 140 ventilators to the Empire State.

“At this stage in Oregon, our social distancing measures are helping to ensure that our hospitals have enough ventilators for our current number of COVID-19 patients,” a spokesperson for the governor said in a release. “If Oregon later finds itself in need of ventilators, New York and other states will respond to our call for assistance.”

Timberline Lodge lays off 471 workers, says cuts are ‘permanent’

Timberline Lodge told the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it laid off 471 employees at its lodge and the ski area on Mount Hood, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.

Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent.

Both Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows suspended their operations on March 15.

OHSU builds in-house testing lab

Staff at OHSU have built an in-house COVID-19 testing lab that can identify positive cases within 36 hours.

The lab took just two weeks to build, stock and staff. It opened for business on March 24, the Oregon Health & Science University said on Friday. Before its creation, the teaching hospital’s Marquam Hill campus in Portland had no clinical microbiology lab on site.

