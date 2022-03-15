If you're counting the days until your bangs grow out, this might be for you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Bangs – once you cut them, you can’t go back. But what if you could at least receive reimbursement for your regretful decision?

Yelp announced Tuesday it’s launching what it calls “Bangs Insurance,” which will give 100 people $200 to use toward a new hairstyle from a salon found on Yelp.

That means anyone interested in getting curtain bangs, side-swept bangs, micro bangs, or any other type of bangs could go into the decision knowing a different hairstyle could await them if the bangs aren’t as “banging” as they’d hoped.

Yelp’s data show February is the most popular month for people to get bangs and that searches for the hairstyle have increased every February over the past four years.

However, bangs tend to be a commitment and they don’t always naturally point in the direction people hope they will. This can lead some people to regret their decision.

The Bangs Insurance could provide some peace of mind for those who are eagerly waiting for their fringe to grow out.

To enter to win Yelp’s “Bangs Insurance Giveaway,” Yelp users must use the Collections feature on Yelp.com or on the Yelp app to bookmark or save a beauty business they’d like to visit for their next hair appointment. They then must submit a screenshot of the bookmarked page to BangsInsurance.Yelp.com for a chance to win $200.

The entry period lasts from March 15 through March 29. Winners will be notified by April 15.