Rep. Blumenauer calls for House minority leader to resign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Earl Blumenhauer, D-Ore., announced Sunday he’s joining Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., in calling for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to resign. He’s demanding House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., to also step down from his position.

Blumenhauer blames both McCarthy and Scalise for their role in inciting the violence in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and their subsequent efforts to overturn the results of the electoral college.

“The fact that Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise continued to peddle false and inflammatory theories even after the violent riot that threatened our democracy and the lives of Vice President Pence, members of Congress, and Capitol staff forfeits any right they have to be in government. They should resign in shame,” Blumenauer said in a statement.

He said his Republican colleagues need to acknowledge and accept the consequences for their involvement in encouraging the violent uprising.

“We cannot have unity and healing with conspiracy theorists and others who would subvert our democracy and tear our country apart,” Blumenauer stated.

Rep. Beyer called for McCarthy’s resignation on Saturday.

Blumenauer is also calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the wake of Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

According to an article Politico published Saturday, several House Republicans also said McCarthy and Scalise failed to show leadership in a time of crisis and should have done more to call out Trump for his role in the riots.