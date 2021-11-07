Rep. Blumenauer, other PNW leaders head to UN Climate Change Conference

Blumenauer said the Pacific Northwest is "in the game" when it comes to combatting climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of leaders from the Pacific Northwest are heading to Scotland to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., is attending the event and said he wants to talk about specifics, not “vague promises,” with world leaders when it comes to addressing climate change.

Blumenauer said one of those discussions will focus on legislation that’s being called “carbon border adjustment.” He said it will make it harder for countries to export polluting products.

He spoke to KOIN News Sunday and said he just had a meeting with members of the European trade group and they are already a step ahead on that front. He said it will be important to learn together and move in tandem.

“I have legislation to make it harder for illegally harvested timber land to produce commodities that end up on our grocery shelves,” he said. “We’ll be working to reinforce our initiatives with the infrastructure program… With the energy production credits we’ve led the charge in congress on alternative transportation on bike and E-bike, on vision zero, reducing the carnage on the highway.”

There are several leaders from Washington and Oregon that will be attending the climate conference, including Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Blumenauer said that shows the Pacific Northwest is “in the game.”

Blumenauer said there is likely no place in the U.S. that’s had more devastating climate impact than in the Pacific Northwest during summer 2021.