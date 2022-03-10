PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new report shows consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, which is the biggest annual increase in more than 40 years. KOIN 6 looked into other impacts the Ukraine-Russia war will have on our economy.

Prices we pay for many goods have been climbing with inflation being the worst in decades.



Rising gas prices point almost directly to the war in Ukraine, but the ripple effect goes beyond oil.

Barley, used in making beer, and wheat supply are affected as some 30% of the world’s wheat supply comes from Russia and Ukraine. With Russia being the top exporter of wheat, getting supply out of those countries is virtually impossible as Ukraine is banning exports in order to protect its food supply.

Auto prices and manufacturing are also impacted as Russia is a major supplier of nickel, used to make steel and found in most electric car batteries, which is also experiencing skyrocketing prices as supply drops.