Restaurants call for National Day of Action amid pandemic struggles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Independent Restaurant Coalition is calling for a National Day of Action, hoping people will contact their representatives in support of additional federal aid as restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.

IRC’s National Day of Action has taken off on social media with some big names spreading the message including NFL star Ndamukong Suh who tweeted his support on Tuesday.



Because of the pandemic, nationally, 42% of restaurants who didn’t receive relief are in danger of filing for bankruptcy and 28% are facing eviction, according to the IRC.

They say this has many owners using their own funds and say their financial struggles impact more than just the restaurants themselves.

“Especially in Oregon, where we have such a vibrant agricultural community, those restaurants support our 32,000 small farms. When you lose restaurants, you’re not only losing Oregon’s second largest employer, you’re impacting wineries, distillers, brewers. All the things we like to tout about Oregon are in danger,” IRC Executive Director Erika Polmar said.

The COVID omicron variant has impacted sales for many restaurants, too. Multiple local spots also told KOIN 6 News it’s been hard to staff through the omicron surge. Mother’s Bistro said just last week they made the costly decision to close until February because of sick calls.

Chefstable owner Kurt Huffman explained “the one solution that helped, a lot, was the federal government providing money for the industry to survive.” Chefstable owner Kurt Huffman explained. “Passing something like that would be a lifeline for tens of thousands of businesses nationally.”