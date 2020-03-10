Reward offered for info leading to arrest of fraud suspect

Stolen identities from Arizona and Virginia were used to open P.O. boxes in Washington and Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Up to $2,500 is being offered by the Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information leading to the arrest of a local man accused of multiple cases of identity theft, fraud and theft.

Police said the unidentified suspect used stolen identities of people living in Arizona and Virginia to open P.O. boxes in Washington and Oregon back in 2018. He then cashed stolen checks in Vancouver and completed several unauthorized credit card purchases at Home Depot stores in Salem, Bend, Vancouver, Longview, and Portland. Total losses are over $100,000, according to investigators.



The suspect represented himself as an employee of a construction company working on a project in Vancouver while he made the various Home Depot purchases.



In a separate incident taking place in the same year, the man misrepresented himself at a Hillsboro post office to pick up and steal three packages containing over $70k in gold coins.



Police described the suspect as an adult white male, medium build, approximately 5’7″ tall, with light-brown hair with receding hairline, well-dressed and well-spoken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-HELP (4357).