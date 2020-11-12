Reward offered for suspect information in unsolved Portland homicide

Laray William Seamster was fatally shot in North Portland on Nov. 11, 2015.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help identifying a suspect in a five-year-old, unsolved Portland homicide.

According to Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported shooting at North Vancouver Avenue and North Fargo Street at around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2015.

At the scene, emergency personnel found 26-year-old Laray William Seamster. He had been shot several times.

Seamster was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that two younger black males were involved in the shooting and ran from the area. They may have left in a silver vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.