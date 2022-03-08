PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tigard Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Tigard police officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at SW Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Investigators believe that two pedestrians were crossing the intersection when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.

Fifty-seven-year-old Karen Kain was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 86-year-old mother was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a darker colored 2015-2016 Jeep Renegade that has significant front-end damage.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.