Reward offered in NE Portland fatal hit and run

Flowers mark the spot where Chantel Downs was hit and killed by a driver who fled at NE 42nd and Halsey (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon said they are offering up to $2,500 cash for information leading to the arrest of a driver accused of a deadly hit and run.

Chantel Downs, 36, of Portland, was killed on the night of February 29 while crossing NE Halsey near the Hollywood Max Station on foot. Investigators said a a burgundy or maroon-colored sedan struck Downs and continued driving westbound then turned right on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Police do not have a description of the driver but said the suspect’s car would likely have front end damage, including the windshield, and an inoperable passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 503-823-4357 or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com/823.

Information on Downs’ funeral arrangements have been posted by her family here.