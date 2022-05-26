PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many local districts have spent money on locked entryways into schools, but some districts are looking at other ways to help prevent shootings.

Multiple districts have felt the need to bring in mental health workers to help students before they make the deadly decision to bring a gun to school.

This school year, the Reynolds School District in Troutdale added an additional 32 counselors and 15 social workers. They also brought in 10 extra mental health professionals thru the nonprofit Trillium Family Services. Fighting at the middle school so bad last fall, that the district shut it down and moved to distance learning for three weeks. Much of it was blamed on tensions created by the pandemic.

The contract ended last year for the Student Resource Officers, but they are expected back this fall. Reynolds is one of the schools where a deadly shooting occurred in 2014. A 15-year-old high school student was shot and killed by another student with a rifle brought on the school bus in a guitar case. A teacher was also wounded. The teenage gunman later killed himself.

Having more trained professionals for students to talk with, and referrals from other students and teachers is one way to help prevent school violence.