PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — NFL legend Ricky Williams came to Portland Wednesday to promote his new cannabis-lifestyle brand, called “Highsman.”

The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner went from being suspended multiple times in his NFL career for marijuana use, to launching his own cannabis brand out of Oregon late last year.

But this brand is about more than just cannabis. The money Williams makes off merchandise is donated to mental health organizations, including Athletes for Care. It’s a cause he says is near to his heart, as he struggles with anxiety.

Willams’s goal is to break the stigma around weed while positively affecting change in the industry. He says the support he’s received from clients in the Northwest has been greater than expected.

“My story excites people,” Williams said. “It’s been a pleasant surprise.”

Thre are two more meet and greets scheduled with Williams on Thursday at two Deanz Greenz locations in NE and SE Portland. To find dispensaries that carry his products and learn about future meet and greets you can visit Highsman.com.