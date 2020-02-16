Robbery suspect threatens store clerk with chemical cleaner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man held up a Plaid Pantry store in Beaverton with chemical cleaner, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect demanded cash from the employee working the register at the store on SW Butner Road early Sunday. He subsequently threatened to throw the substance at the worker if cash was not given to him.

Police were dispatched after the suspect fled and were unsuccessful in locating the man after a search involving a K9 unit.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation.