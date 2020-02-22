Live Now
Rock thrown into Bernie Sanders’ Seattle HQ

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

File image of Bernie Sanders (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large rock was thrown through a window at Senator Bernie Sanders’ Seattle presidential campaign headquarters Friday, causing minor damage.

Sanders’ state field director Shaun Scott says no one was hurt in the incident at the Capitol Hill location.

Staffers swept up the pieces and patched the window with plywood.

Sanders was in Tacoma last week for a campaign event that drew thousands. It was his first visit to Washington state during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Seattle police said they are investigating the incident, but have not identified any suspects, according to KIRO 7 News.

