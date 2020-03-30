Rogue distillery shifts to hand sanitizer production

Rogue Spirits is producing and packaging hand sanitizer at our distillery in Newport, Oregon to donate to local emergency response and public safety officials (Rogue Wire Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rogue Spirits announced Monday it has turned its distillery in Newport into a hand sanitizer production facility.

Rogue said its “Helping Hand Hand Sanitizer” is being donated to local emergency response and public safety officials as a response to the nationwide shortage.

The sanitizer is made with 80% ethanol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and distilled water and packaged in 375 ml, 4 oz and 16 oz bottles.

Distilleries were granted permission to start producing sanitizer for distribution on March 18. The Food and Drug Administration allowed the move as long as distillers abided by the World Health Organization’s outlined formula.

“As a distillery, we make alcohol every day, so a hand sanitizer was an obvious way to help,” said Head Distiller Brian Pribyl in a release. “If we can supply a hand sanitizer to the front-line of this pandemic, even if that means one less thing they have to worry about sourcing, we’re calling that a win.”

Rogue added that to date it has donated its Helping Hand Hand Sanitizer to fire departments from Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Yachats, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do