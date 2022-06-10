PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Senya Scott was announced as the new reigning queen of the Rose Festival Friday morning.

Judges considered leadership, after school activities, civic involvement and volunteer service when making their decision.

Scott, a senior at Ida B. Wells High School, sang as a soprano in the Wellsingers choir and served in student groups including the Black Student Union and as a host for the magazine news show, Hot Tea with Senya.

She plans to major in Political Science in college and later pursue a career as a civil rights attorney.

The queen represents Portland and the Rose Festival at appearances throughout the year.