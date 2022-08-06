PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire Saturday morning at the Roseway Theater on Sandy Blvd.

When crews arrived at the building around 6 a.m., they reportedly found it filled with dark black smoke and began searching inside the theater for the fire. However, firefighters pulled back and began fighting the flames from the exterior when the floor started to collapse and the fire began burning through the roof.

Aerial ladder trucks were used to pour water into the building to keep it from spreading to other businesses in the area. According to officials, over 80 members of fire personnel worked to extract the flames.

Crews were eventually able to get the flames under control, but they are continuing to cool hot spots. Portland Fire & Rescue says crews will be at the scene throughout the day and that the investigation will likely take a minimum of several days.

City crews were called to mitigate the water runoff caused by the firefighting efforts.