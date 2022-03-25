PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland doctor packed up and flew to Poland to care for refugees fleeing violence in Ukraine — and now, he’s opening up about what he saw there.

Dr. Joseph Howton works as an emergency physician at Providence Portland Medical Center. On March 10, he bought a one-way ticket to Warsaw when he saw the resulting waves of Ukrainian refugees following Russia’s devastating invasion.

He said when he got there, he helped get needed supplies to Ukraine and volunteered in a refugee camp.

“It was heartbreaking to get a text saying, ‘After the bombing last night, we need tools for external bone injuries,'” Howton said. “You see a lot of shellshocked people. People who have just been through Hell. And the stories I was hearing were disturbing.”

Howton said it is tough to talk about, but people in the U.S. need to know what’s going on.