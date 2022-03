PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials said the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.

Members of Mercy Corps from Portland are providing humanitarian relief to Ukrainians. For the past few weeks, they’ve been delivering medical supplies to people in need.

Mercy Corps said there around 12 million people in need of aid.

Craig Redmond, Senior Vice President of Programs with the Mercy Corps chatted with AM Extra on the crisis.