PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland woman says she’s spent the last two days worrying and praying for her family in Ukraine, uncertain about what the Russian invasion will mean for her loved ones.

Marina McAvoy moved to Portland from Ukraine with her family in 1998. She was 9 years old at the time. She said most of her mother’s side of the family now lives in and around Portland, but her mother’s cousin and her father’s brother and sister still live in Ukraine.

The last two days, she said she’s felt helpless.

“I feel guilty for, like, living my life. Like yesterday, I walked outside and I took a deep breath of fresh air and it was quiet, and it was peaceful, and I felt guilty for that, for the people that are not, like they’re in fear right now. So, that was very hard,” she said.

McAvoy is a fashion and lifestyle blogger in Portland, and with her Instagram following at nearly 200,000, she’s using her platform to spread the message about what’s going on in Ukraine and how it’s impacting her and her family members.

She’s also been praying constantly. She said she feels like it’s the one thing she can do right now to avoid living in constant fear.

Her mom’s cousin has two sons, ages 20 and 22, and McAvoy fears they could all be forced to fight in the Ukrainian army. She said she thinks they tried to escape the country, but couldn’t leave, so they went back to their home. McAvoy said she knows her cousins will fight, but she’s worried they’ll be part of the innocent blood that’s shed as part of this conflict.

She said her aunt lives in an apartment near a nuclear power plant, which concerns her

Her uncle lives outside any major cities and said he hasn’t seen any military activity yet. His town has a curfew in place from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and people aren’t allowed to leave their homes. She said her uncle is trying to stay positive, but still, the things he told her are disturbing.

While she video called him Thursday, her uncle started turning off all the lights in his home. McAvoy asked him why he was doing that. He said his town has been turning out the lights in their homes and on the streets to avoid becoming a target if anyone flies over.

“When he said that, I was like, my husband I, we heard that and I just, we both just cried because I’m like, it just made us so real,” McAvoy said.

Marina McAvoy video calling her uncle in Ukraine on Feb. 24 2022 – photo courtesy Marina McAvoy

Marina McAvoy holds a Ukrainian flag with her husband on their wedding day – photo courtesy Marina McAvoy

Marina McAvoy stands between her siblings when they were children in Ukraine – photo courtesy Marina McAvoy

Marina McAvoy as a child in Ukraine – photo courtesy Marina McAvoy

Marina McAvoy as a child in Ukraine – photo courtesy Marina McAvoy

One thing McAvoy keeps thinking of is the children she met in a Ukraine orphanage during a missionary trip in 2009. She’s worried if they’re safe. She said as a mom, it’s breaking her heart to think about what might be happening to them. Those kids are mostly grown now and are likely old enough to be enlisted in Ukraine’s armed forces.

“That’s what makes me sad is that there’s so much innocent bloodshed, you know? So that’s the sad part is, like, innocent people dying for, I feel like for what? I mean, I know that Ukrainians are fighting back, but like the other side that’s killing innocent people,” she said.

McAvoy encouraged people to be careful about where they’re getting their information about what’s going on in Ukraine. She asked people to do their research and seek out reliable sources. She also warned about fraudulent organizations looking to take advantage of people who want to donate to the cause. She said people should be careful with their donations.

McAvoy said she plans to find and contribute to reliable organizations that are working on the ground in Ukraine, but for now, she’s relying heavily on her faith.

“I believe that God is going to take care of them and I feel like he’s taking care of all our people and there’s so much support and prayer going out for them from everywhere, and it’s so beautiful to see everybody so united,” she said.