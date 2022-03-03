Company also plans to send team to Poland to set up medical screening sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More help from the Portland area is being sent into Ukraine.

Medical Teams International, headquartered in Portland, has sent two shipments of medical supplies to the war-torn country.

“They contain simple things — things that we take for granted but things that are life-saving right now in Ukraine,” said Joe DiCarlo with Medical Teams International. “Syringes, gloves, tubing, bandages, the numbers are quite large or all these supplies.”

The team is working with the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington to get the supplies to the country.

It is also sending out a crew to Poland. Once there, they will work to set up medical screening sites for refugees fleeing the war.