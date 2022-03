PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The United Nations said more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine with the majority going to Poland.

Officials estimate Poland has welcomed more than 1.8 million refugees — increasing its population by 4.8%.

Now, the need for humanitarian aid and assistance is growing.

One person who hopes to help in that effort by traveling to Poland is a University of Oregon sociology professor. Randy Blazak joined AM Extra to share more.