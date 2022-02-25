'I'm going to make sure that Putin has only enough roubles left to put them in a wheel barrow,' senator says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden told KOIN 6 News that he’s pleased after President Joe Biden announced harsh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Wyden said, however, that sanctions against Vladimir Putin directly are the only way to punish the Russian president that he would understand.

“I want Oregonians to know that it’s their guy on the Senate Finance Committee,” he said. “I’m going to make sure that Putin has only enough roubles left to put them in a wheelbarrow and push them through Red Square.”

Wyden applauded Biden’s economic restrictions on a slew of Russian banks and trade for the invasion.